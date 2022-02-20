West Bengal: SFI gives police ultimatum over Aliah University student Anis Khan’s death; police promises proper probe

Kolkata: The student wing of Left Front held a protest across the city over the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan at Amta.

SFI leader Srijan Bhattacharya alleged that Anis was ‘vocal’ against the atrocities of the state government for which he was killed.

Bhattacharya also claimed that they will give five days' time to police to arrest the alleged culprits.

“In October last year Anis had written a letter to police that his life was under threat but even then police didn’t take any step. Anis even wrote to the National Human Rights Commission. This is a clear case of murder. The state government has used their police to kill Anis,” said Bhattacharya while protesting at Rajabazar.

Apart from Rajabazar, SFI took out protest rallies in Salt Lake, Jadavpur and also at Howrah’s Amta over the death.

Meanwhile, DG sought a report from SP Howrah at Bhawani Bhawan on Sunday.

Howrah Gramin’s SP Soumya Roy said that senior police are cooperating with the family member of Anis and an impartial investigation will be held to probe the case.

At a time when Anis’s father Salaam Khan is claiming that despite several attempts police didn’t visit their house after Anis was allegedly killed, SP Roy said that police went to Anis’s place in the wee hours to see the incident.

However, Sallam Khan asked for CBI inquiry and is not keeping faith on ‘state police’.

“We will move the court to demand a CBI inquiry. The police only killed my son. I will even call Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also the police minister. A day after my son died the police came to see the spot. Forensic team also came but I didn’t understand what sample they had collected. The police are instrumental behind my son’s death,” said Ani’s father.

Four men on Friday night dressed as police visited Anis’s place searching for him and climbed up to the terrace and soon after that Anis was seen lying on the floor and his family is claiming that the people dressed as police had pushed him down from the terrace.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:28 PM IST