West Bengal: TMC minister Sadhan Pandey dies after prolonged illness

Kolkata: Veteran TMC leader Sadhan Pandey (71) died after prolonged illness in a private hospital in Mumbai.

Pandey was suffering from lung infection and other complications for over two years. He even went abroad for treatment.

Condoling the death of the senior party leader, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter said, “Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers.”

According to TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, Pandey’s body will be brought to Kolkata on Sunday night and the cremation will be done on Monday.

“West Bengal especially North Kolkata lost a leader who always stood by people and worked for them. This is an irreparable loss,” said Chatterjee.

It can be noted that Pandey represented North Kolkata’s Burtolla assembly constituency 5 times since he was in the Congress, and the Maniktala constituency 3 times since 2011.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Sad news – Deeply saddened by the passing away of senior cabinet minister Sadhna Pandey in Mumbai this morning. He had wonderful relationships and personal relationships with him beyond politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. om Shanti.”

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 07:54 PM IST