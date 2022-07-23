West Bengal school jobs scam: ED arrests TMC minister Partha Chatterjee | ANI

Officials of the Enforecement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, stated reports. He wa interrogated by the central agency overnight in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

The agency sleuths started the interrogation at the residence of the minister at 8 AM on Friday, July 22.

ED officials have recovered Rs 20 crore in cash from one of the properties of Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee in south Kolkata, sources said.

Chatterjee was the state education minister when the scam took place and ED is probing the money laundering aspect of those allegedly involved in it.