West Bengal: Satabdi Roy appointed TMC's state unit vice-president; Jitendra Tiwari axed from district president post of East Burdwan

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy on Sunday was declared as the vice-president of the party. Roy who has been showing her dissent towards the Trinamool Congress and hinted towards defecting to the saffron camp at the national capital, after a brief meeting with Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday night decided to continue with the TMC.

Welcoming the decision of the senior leaders, Satabdi Roy, the three time TMC MP from Birbhum confirmed to the Free Press Journal that she will work as a dedicated worker of the Trinamool Congress and will ensure the downfall of the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

“I didn’t know which is the right quarter to get your problems addressed. Now I know it. I welcome the decision and also this incident proves that if you approach the right top leaders your problems will be cleared,” mentioned the actor-turned-politician.

Praising Abhishek Banerjee, Satabdi mentioned that the TMC MP of Diamond Harbor is working extremely hard for the party and also urged every other TMC leader to stand together as a ‘big united family’ to beat the BJP in the polls.

In another significant move, Jitendra Tiwari, former TMC mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation was removed from the district president post of East Burdwan.

Tiwari, who had voiced discontent over running of the civic board and also met recently defected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that he will continue with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Posts don’t matter to me. I am with our party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The youngsters are given a chance in the party. It is a good sign,” mentioned Tiwari.

Asked about both the developments to TMC’s secretary general and West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, to which Chatterjee refused to comment calling it to be the party's internal decision.

Notably, other dissenting leaders of the ruling party namely Vaishali Dalmiya, Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Rajiv Banerjee remained absent from the TMC’s ‘mammoth’ rally in Howrah district. The rally was led by West Bengal minister or Agricultural Marketing department, Arup Roy and senior TMC leader Prasun Banerjee.

Couple of days back West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had claimed that TMC is completely wiped off from Howrah. Rubbishing BJP chief’s comment, Arup Roy said that the crowd in rally proves that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will re-form the West Bengal government for the third time.