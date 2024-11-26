 West Bengal: Raj Bhavan Forms Panel To Probe Reports Of Governor CV Ananda Bose Unveiling His Own Bust
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Raj Bhavan Forms Panel To Probe Reports Of Governor CV Ananda Bose Unveiling His Own Bust

West Bengal: Raj Bhavan Forms Panel To Probe Reports Of Governor CV Ananda Bose Unveiling His Own Bust

Notably, on completion of two years as the Governor, Bose on November 1 had started a programme ‘Apna Bharat – Jagta Bengal’. Some government organisations, including the Indian Museum, participated in the Raj Bhavan event, organising a series of events.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | X

Kolkata: The Raj Bhavan on Monday said that it has formed a two-member panel to probe media reports that Governor CV Ananda Bose had unveiled his own bust at the Raj Bhavan on completion for his two years as Governor in West Bengal.

Notably, on completion of two years as the Governor, Bose on November 1 had started a programme ‘Apna Bharat – Jagta Bengal’. Some government organisations, including the Indian Museum, participated in the Raj Bhavan event, organising a series of events.

The office of the Governor also mentioned that the bust of the Governor was gifted to Bose by a sculptor and also denied reports of unveiling of the same by the Governor.

“Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose, of West Bengal, stands out for his compassion and dedication, deeply attuned to the hopes and struggles of the everyday citizens. His unwavering commitment to transparency and accessibility embodies his belief that true governance flourishes through a genuine connection with the people; which has earned him the endearing title of "People's Governor" - a testament to his heartfelt devotion,” read part of the statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan
Read Also
West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National...
article-image

Incidentally, a political row erupted after Governor CV Ananda Bose unveiled his own bust at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jawhar Sircar taking to X said, “West Bengal Governor CV Ananda unveils own statue at Raj Bhavan... This is so stupid! No wonder this fellow was rejected as Secretary to the Govt of India — and has been politicking ruthlessly, thereafter, in a Zero-Merit party!”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Raj Bhavan Forms Panel To Probe Reports Of Governor CV Ananda Bose Unveiling His Own...

West Bengal: Raj Bhavan Forms Panel To Probe Reports Of Governor CV Ananda Bose Unveiling His Own...

Haryana Govt Acquires ₹80-Crore Germany-Based Airbus Helicopter For CM, Governor And VIPs

Haryana Govt Acquires ₹80-Crore Germany-Based Airbus Helicopter For CM, Governor And VIPs

Parliament Winter Session 2024: TMC To Raise Issues Like Manipur, Employment, Price Rise In...

Parliament Winter Session 2024: TMC To Raise Issues Like Manipur, Employment, Price Rise In...

Chhattisgarh: Rape Victim Jumps Before CM Vishnu Deo's Convoy Demanding Justice In Bilaspur; VIDEO...

Chhattisgarh: Rape Victim Jumps Before CM Vishnu Deo's Convoy Demanding Justice In Bilaspur; VIDEO...

Cabinet Approves ₹7,927 Crore Railway Projects To Boost Connectivity And Ease Congestion

Cabinet Approves ₹7,927 Crore Railway Projects To Boost Connectivity And Ease Congestion