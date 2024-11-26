West Bengal: Raj Bhavan Forms Panel To Probe Reports Of Governor CV Ananda Bose Unveiling His Own Bust

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | X

Kolkata: The Raj Bhavan on Monday said that it has formed a two-member panel to probe media reports that Governor CV Ananda Bose had unveiled his own bust at the Raj Bhavan on completion for his two years as Governor in West Bengal.

Notably, on completion of two years as the Governor, Bose on November 1 had started a programme ‘Apna Bharat – Jagta Bengal’. Some government organisations, including the Indian Museum, participated in the Raj Bhavan event, organising a series of events.

The office of the Governor also mentioned that the bust of the Governor was gifted to Bose by a sculptor and also denied reports of unveiling of the same by the Governor.

“Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose, of West Bengal, stands out for his compassion and dedication, deeply attuned to the hopes and struggles of the everyday citizens. His unwavering commitment to transparency and accessibility embodies his belief that true governance flourishes through a genuine connection with the people; which has earned him the endearing title of "People's Governor" - a testament to his heartfelt devotion,” read part of the statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

Incidentally, a political row erupted after Governor CV Ananda Bose unveiled his own bust at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jawhar Sircar taking to X said, “West Bengal Governor CV Ananda unveils own statue at Raj Bhavan... This is so stupid! No wonder this fellow was rejected as Secretary to the Govt of India — and has been politicking ruthlessly, thereafter, in a Zero-Merit party!”