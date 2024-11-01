 West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National Pride And Community Welfare
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National Pride And Community Welfare

West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National Pride And Community Welfare

On completion of two years as Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose on Friday had launched ‘Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal’. Through this programme, the Governor envisions linking National Pride and the gravitas of rising Bengal.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | X

Kolkata: On completion of two years as Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose on Friday had launched ‘Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal’. Through this programme, the Governor envisions linking National Pride and the gravitas of rising Bengal.

“The diverse socially relevant initiatives shall fan out to different corners of the state through this programme. Special stress is to be put on anti-human-trafficking, anti-drug abuse, empowerment of women, safety and security of children, participation of youth, cultural and educational initiatives whereby the educated youth can benefit from interaction with experts about their future, and so on. Focus of these initiatives will be on the welfare of the weaker sections of society, which is also a Constitutional obligation that is dear to the Governor’s heart,” said a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

The statement also mentioned other programmes that the Governor will take in days to over as a part of completion of two years includes self-defense class ‘Abhaya plus’ for young girls. Bose will also visit 250 places across the state to address issues and guide young people.

Other initiatives include, ‘Duare Rajyapal’ or Governor at your doorstep under which the Governor will visit the Tribal areas of the state and visit anybody who calls him, especially those in any kind of distress, destitute and infirm, orphanages and old age Homes.

FPJ Shorts
'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To Designer Manish Malhotra, Tributes Pour In For Legendary Fashion Designer Rohit Bal
'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To Designer Manish Malhotra, Tributes Pour In For Legendary Fashion Designer Rohit Bal
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces
Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In Raipur
Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In Raipur

Governor CV Ananda Bose will also visit several colleges and schools to interact with the students. Bose is also likely to introduce the Governor's golden group and under this the Governor will be giving opportunity to bright and intelligent people from various segments of society and from diverse fields, who have or want to contribute in any manner for the overall benefit of society.

Read Also
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Victim In Kolkata RG Kar Medical College...
article-image

Governor’s scholarship scheme is likely to be started where scholarships for meritorious and needy students will be provided.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In...

Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In...

West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National...

West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National...

Greater Noida: Woman Dies After Speeding SUV Hits, Drags & Rams Her Into Pole; Horrific CCTV Visuals...

Greater Noida: Woman Dies After Speeding SUV Hits, Drags & Rams Her Into Pole; Horrific CCTV Visuals...

Lawrence Bishnoi Appointed President Of Youth Wing Of All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj Amid...

Lawrence Bishnoi Appointed President Of Youth Wing Of All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj Amid...

Punjab: Police Bust Interstate Weapons Smuggling Module, Arrest 7 With 12 Pistols, 16 Magazines & 23...

Punjab: Police Bust Interstate Weapons Smuggling Module, Arrest 7 With 12 Pistols, 16 Magazines & 23...