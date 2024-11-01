West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Launches 'Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal' To Enhance National Pride And Community Welfare

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | X

Kolkata: On completion of two years as Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose on Friday had launched ‘Apna Bhaarat - Jagta Bengal’. Through this programme, the Governor envisions linking National Pride and the gravitas of rising Bengal.

“The diverse socially relevant initiatives shall fan out to different corners of the state through this programme. Special stress is to be put on anti-human-trafficking, anti-drug abuse, empowerment of women, safety and security of children, participation of youth, cultural and educational initiatives whereby the educated youth can benefit from interaction with experts about their future, and so on. Focus of these initiatives will be on the welfare of the weaker sections of society, which is also a Constitutional obligation that is dear to the Governor’s heart,” said a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

The statement also mentioned other programmes that the Governor will take in days to over as a part of completion of two years includes self-defense class ‘Abhaya plus’ for young girls. Bose will also visit 250 places across the state to address issues and guide young people.

Other initiatives include, ‘Duare Rajyapal’ or Governor at your doorstep under which the Governor will visit the Tribal areas of the state and visit anybody who calls him, especially those in any kind of distress, destitute and infirm, orphanages and old age Homes.

Governor CV Ananda Bose will also visit several colleges and schools to interact with the students. Bose is also likely to introduce the Governor's golden group and under this the Governor will be giving opportunity to bright and intelligent people from various segments of society and from diverse fields, who have or want to contribute in any manner for the overall benefit of society.

Governor’s scholarship scheme is likely to be started where scholarships for meritorious and needy students will be provided.