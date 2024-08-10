West Bengal: Protest Across State Over Death Of Trainee Doctor, Mamata Directs To Fast-Track Case

Protest Across State Over Death Of Trainee Doctor, Mamata Directs To Fast-Track Case | VIDEO | X

Kolkata: Massive uproar started across almost all the medical colleges in West Bengal over the death of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in North Kolkata in the wee hours of Friday.

The death of the trainee doctor made Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee direct state administration to fast-track the case and also sought capital punishments for the culprits who had allegedly raped and murdered the trainee doctor on wee hours of Friday.

“Firstly, the incident is unfortunate and despicable. It feels like a personal loss to me. Their (doctors) anger and demands are justified. I support it. Police have also accepted their demands. - I have directed for the case to be taken to a fast-track court. If needed, the accused will be hanged, even though I am not pro-capital punishment. But they should be given the strictest punishment,” said Mamata.

Incidentally, a civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy have been arrested on Saturday by police owing to CCTV footage and after producing him before session court Roy was given 14 days police custody.

It is pertinent to mention that after doing duty for several hours, the trainee doctor took her dinner with her colleagues at 2 am and then went to the seminar room of the chest department for some rest.

According to police sources, the CCTV footage had revealed that the arrested Sanjoy Roy entered the seminar room and while he was entering he had a Bluetooth headset around his neck but while he came out there was no headset with him.

“The torn string of the headset made us understand who the culprit is. When we entered the room the body of the trainee doctor was in a semi naked position with injuries on her body,” said the police sources.

However, according to the primary autopsy report there are injuries on the doctor’s private parts and other parts of the body. The report also claimed that a bone on her right neck was also broken.

Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyel said, “This is an unfortunate incident. On Friday at 10:30 AM, the Tala PS was informed that a lady was found lying in the seminar hall of the hospital. The homicide department rushed to the spot. The West Bengal FSL department was called to the spot. For the inquest, we had requested the services of the Judicial magistrate. In the presence of the Judicial Magistrate, the parents [of the deceased] and the RG Kar MCH students, an inquest was done. After the inquest, the post-mortem examination was done and for the procedure, a board was formed with 3 doctors out of which 2 were female members. The whole procedure was documented through videography. Students and family members were present as witnesses during the post-mortem proceedings. From the PO, a SIT was formed along with the FSL team for investigation. Further investigation is going on. One has been arrested.”

Meanwhile, students and junior doctors from across the state held protest rallies and had stopped their work hampering the services to the common people. Junior doctors, students outfits took out protest marches across Kolkata demanding ‘We Want justice’.

Scuffle broke out between the protestors and police outside RG Kar hospital on Saturday evening and students outfits blamed the opposition for politicizing the incident. Students of Jadavpur University also joined the protest at RG Kar hospital.

It can be recalled that last year September a student died in Jadavpur University over alleged ragging and sexual abuse.

Politics over the incident

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded a CBI probe over the incident.

“The parents of the deceased doctor should demand a CBI probe. If the state government doesn’t allow the same then the parents can move the court,” said Adhikari.

The CPI (M) and the Congress also agitated at RG Kar hospital over the incident.

CPI (M) leader Md. Salim said that the ‘work history of CBI is not good’.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee however, said that she doesn’t have any problem if the family of the deceased doctor demands a probe from other agencies.

Parents of the dead doctor speaks

The mother of the deceased doctor said, “My only daughter came to serve people and herself got killed.”