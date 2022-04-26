West Bengal prepared to tackle for fourth wave of COVID-19, says Minister Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim on Tuesday claimed that the state government is prepared to tackle the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hakim also claimed that the state health department and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will tell what measures to take and the rest will execute them.

“For last two years, KMC and others have been tackling the pandemic and even now we are ready to beat the fourth wave. I am the executor and whatever the state health department and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will instruct I will execute,” claimed Hakim.

It can be noted that on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a virtual meeting with all the Chief Ministers to discuss ways to beat the fourth wave of the pandemic as the are gradually increasing in the country.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet with the District Magistates and secretaries of all the departments on Wednesday to discuss the heatwave situation in South Bengal.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, the fate of schools will also be discussed in the meeting.

“Parents of different schools have shown their concern that their children are returning home while the heatwave is on. Several school authorities are also thinking about extending the summer vacation due the present weather conditions. Other measures to secure the health and lives of the people are also likely to be discussed in the meeting,” said Nabanna sources.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu also said that the summer vacation can be preponed after monitoring for two more days.

“We will have to keep in mind that the education of the students has faced a huge jerk due to the pandemic. We have sent circulars prescribed by doctors to the schools. The timings of the schools can be changed and if the weather condition continues the way it is then summer vacation can be preponed,” said Basu.

Meanwhile, a South Point school in South Kolkata has cancelled offline classes for next three days due to heatwave conditions.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:05 PM IST