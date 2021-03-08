West Bengal Polls: Can ‘Scooty’ get past the Modi juggernaut?

Kolkata: It is PM Modi’s turn to give the battle cry for "Asol Poribortan" (real change) -- restoring the faith of the masses in the government institutions, in the police, and the administration. And the reconstruction of Bengal."

But even as he did no, PM Modi could not help having a personal dig at Mamata Banerjee, who recently rode a two-wheeler to protest against the rise in petrol prices. ‘‘Didi, when you handled a scooty a few days back, everyone was praying for your well-being," the PM said. He added, "Now, your scooty has turned towards Nandigram. We wish everyone well but if the scooty has decided to tumble in Nandigram, what can we do?"

Addressing a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, PM Modi further alleged that the Chief Minister, instead of taking care of the people of West Bengal, was only taking care of her nephew.

“The people of Bengal had anointed Mamata Banerjee as their ‘Didi’ but instead of serving people she just became a ‘bua’ to her nephew.’’ In a bid to debunk the TMC’s claim that the BJP is a rank ‘outsider’ in the state, Modi asserted that Bengali was in BJP’s DNA as the party founder was Shyama Prasad Mookherjee.

Playing to the regional and parochial sentiment, he said: “We will also introduce Bengali language as a medium of instruction in engineering and other professional courses, so that even the poor can also become successful engineers and doctors. BJP just won’t announce schemes, we will also implement them,” added the Prime Minister.

Countering TMC’s slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play), Modi stated that the TMC’s ‘game is over’.

“The TMC can organize an Olympics with their epic scams. All are big players. The Lotus is blooming in West Bengal due to the dirt spread by the TMC government. First, the Congress, then the Left Front and now the TMC have tarred the heritage of West Bengal. The BJP will develop the state in the next five years,” added Modi. Amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Aar Noy Annay’ (No more injustice), Modi said that the roar of the crowd clearly suggests that the people of West Bengal want another change.

“The syndicate rule and violence are synonymous with the TMC. We had sent money for the Amphan (cyclone) hit people but it didn’t percolate down to the poor people. During the pandemic the BJP strived hard to provide free ration, just as now it was trying to provide free vaccine, to the people,” opined the Prime Minister. Taking a potshot at the Left-Congress alliance, Modi stated that earlier the Left used to chant slogans against the Congress.