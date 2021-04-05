West Bengal polls: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari complains of 'abusive' comments on Social media

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari moved to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over alleged ‘abusive’ comments done to him on social media.
According to CEO sources, one Anindya Chowdhury had maligned Suvendu with abusive words on social media.
“Soon after the complaint, the comments were removed from the social media,” mentioned the sources.
Soon after the complaint lodged by the BJP Leader, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered ADG law and order to do a proper investigation in the matter.
The sources of the CEO also confirmed that the ECI had asked the West Bengal police to take necessary action against the incident.
Notably, before every phase, both the BJP and TMC also visited State Election Commission office with a host of complaints against each other.
Incidentally, West Bengal Chief Minister, a number of times had also claimed that the Election Commission of India is being run by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
