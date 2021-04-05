West Bengal: TMC to move court against Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP’s alleged failure to protect national assets

Kolkata: A day after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, citing an audio clip claimed that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had allegedly taken 900 crore rupees from the coal scam, the TMC on Monday said that they will move the court and will file a criminal case against Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Demanding immediate resignation of the Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not taking necessary steps while the scam was on, TMC leader Bratya Basu stated that they will move the court over this issue.
“The coal falls under the BJP led central government. If the BJP leaders have sensed that something unscrupulous is done then they must have probed properly. Instead of proper investigation the BJP is maligning the TMC during the polls. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Home Minister Amit Shah should resign immediately for failing to protect the Government of India’s property,” claimed Bratya.
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and said that if BJP thinks TMC leaders got money from those illegally operating the coal assets, then the Central government should do proper investigation to arrest all culprits.
“All coal assets fall directly under Centre & are guarded by the Central agencies. If BJP thinks TMC leaders got money from those illegally operating the coal assets, then what’s stopping Centre from investigating all culprits who failed to manage these national assets?” read one of the two tweets of Abhishek.
Terming the claims of the TMC as ‘fake’, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that TMC leaders are giving false allegations.
“After sensing defeat they are giving fake claims. If they have anything against the BJP then they should provide the documents immediately,” added Suvendu.
Notably, on April 4, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee took 900 crore rupees from a coal scam.
Releasing an audio clip where alleged businessmen Ganesh Bagariya and Vinay Gupta were heard speaking about the scam.
“Initially, Abhishek Banerjee used to get rupees 15-20 crore a month. Later, the amount increased to rupees 35-40 crore. Inspector Ashok Mishra used to carry the money to him with a police escort,” Suvendu was heard saying.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)