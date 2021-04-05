West Bengal: TMC to move court against Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP’s alleged failure to protect national assets

Kolkata: A day after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, citing an audio clip claimed that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had allegedly taken 900 crore rupees from the coal scam, the TMC on Monday said that they will move the court and will file a criminal case against Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Demanding immediate resignation of the Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not taking necessary steps while the scam was on, TMC leader Bratya Basu stated that they will move the court over this issue.

“The coal falls under the BJP led central government. If the BJP leaders have sensed that something unscrupulous is done then they must have probed properly. Instead of proper investigation the BJP is maligning the TMC during the polls. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Home Minister Amit Shah should resign immediately for failing to protect the Government of India’s property,” claimed Bratya.