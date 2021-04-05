West Bengal Assembly polls: Jaya Bachchan campaigns for TMC; BJP says won’t have any impact

Kolkata: A day after reaching Kolkata, Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan started campaigning for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Addressing a press conference, ahead of her roadshow, the Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP claimed that Mamata Banerjee is the only woman who is fighting all the atrocities alone.

“People have broken TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s head and leg, but no one could break her determination and strength. West Bengal is the safest state in the country during the TMC regime. Due to Samajwadi party’s instruction I will be campaigning for Mamata for next three days,” said the Bollywood actor and urged people to vote for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Claiming that Bengalis can never be intimidated, the actor claimed that even during the 2021 election no one can intimidate Bengalis.

“Now I am Jaya Bachchan but before I was Jaya Bhaduri. I am always concerned about Bengal. I won’t let anyone hijack my religion and democracy,” said Jaya before heading towards a roadshow at Tollygunge in favour of TMC candidate and Minister Aroop Biswas.

Notably, the BJP claimed that Jaya’s presence won’t have any impact on the electorates.

Ahead of Jaya’s roadshow, BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow at the same venue in favour of BJP candidate and Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo.

Claiming that Babul will win with high margin, Nadda also claimed that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had lost the Nandigram seat.

“With the interest and overwhelming response from the people it is clear that BJP will form the next state government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats. No matter who comes in Tollygunge Babul is sure to win,” claimed Nadda.

The singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo said that though Jaya Bachchan has come to promote TMC but he was confident that Jaya won’t say anything against the singer.

“Both Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have helped me in my career. Though she had come to promote TMC, so politically she can malign the BJP but she will not say anything against me,” added Babul.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that though Jaya Bachchan was a noted actor once, the new generation doesn’t know her and won’t be influenced.

“She was a great actor but over the years she doesn’t have any connection with West Bengal. Her presence won’t affect the BJP. Mithun Chakraborty despite staying in Mumbai had connection with Bengal as he is still active even in Bengali industry,” added the West Bengal saffron camp chief.