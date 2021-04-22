West Bengal Phase 6 polls: 79.09% voter turnout recorded till 6 pm; Barrackpore constituency witnesses lowest turnout

Kolkata: West Bengal recorded an approximate voter turnout of 79.08 per cent till 6 pm across 43 constituencies in four districts during the sixth phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). Among the four districts, Nadia recorded the highest voter turnout of 82.70 per cent till 6 pm. Constituency-wise, Tehatta in the Nadia district recorded the highest voting turnout of 84.84 per cent followed by Chapra with 84.71 per cent. Barrackpore constituency in North24 Parganas witnessed the lowest voter turnout with 67 per cent.

Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal assembly polls began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security and will conclude at 6 pm. As many as 306 candidates, including 27 women, are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections. Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender, will be deciding the fate of these candidates across 14,480 polling stations in the sixth phase.