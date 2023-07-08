West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: 11 Killed As Violence Breaks Out In Eastern State; Video Surfaces |

Eleven people lost their lives in election-related violence during the panchayat polls in West Bengal. The fatalities included six members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and one each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Indian National Congress (Congress), and Indian Secular Front (ISF), while the political affiliation of another victim remains unknown. Violent clashes and the destruction of ballot boxes were reported in various parts of the state.

Fatalities and Violent Incidents

Among the victims was Madhab Biswas, a BJP polling agent allegedly killed in Coochbehar district. The BJP accused TMC supporters of preventing Biswas from entering the polling booth and escalating the situation to fatal consequences.

However, the TMC denied these allegations. In other incidents, a TMC worker was killed in Murshidabad district, and a TMC booth committee member was reportedly attacked by the BJP in Tufanganj 2 panchayat samiti. Additionally, clashes between TMC and ISF supporters resulted in the deaths of an ISF worker and a TMC worker. Destruction of ballot boxes and instances of voter intimidation were also reported in various areas.

Videos go viral

Videos are going viral of the brutal violence that is playing out in the eastern state as the panchayat polls are underway. In a video shared by journalist Sudhir Mishra, some workers can be seen open firing at their opponents and trying to take cover. Meanwhile, another video shows a man running away with ballot box in their hand.

Governor's Visit and Reactions

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited North 24 Parganas district to assess the situation and meet with injured individuals affected by the violence. The ruling TMC questioned the deployment of central forces and alleged that the SEC (State Election Commission) had been hesitant to utilize them. Sharing images of open ballot boxes, the CPI(M) state secretary expressed concern over the condition of the ballots. Over 600 companies of central forces were deployed for the elections, accompanied by approximately 70,000 state police personnel.

Implications and Assessment

The panchayat polls hold significance for political parties as they provide an opportunity to evaluate their organizational strengths and weaknesses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The outcome of the elections will also help gauge the state's political climate after the TMC government's third consecutive term.

Details of the Panchayat Polls

Voting commenced at 7 am for the rural areas of West Bengal, encompassing 73,887 seats and involving approximately 5.67 crore voters. Around 2.06 lakh candidates contested the elections. By 1 pm, officials recorded a voter turnout of 36.66 percent.