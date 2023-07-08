West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Voting Begins With Violence; 3 Workers Killed, Another 2 Injured, Says All India Trinamool Congress

BJP, CPI(M) & Congress are working hand in glove with each other to HARASS our party workers and spread VIOLENCE. We ask- Why are the Central Forces, who were deployed to protect the people during the elections, failing to maintain peace?: Kunal Ghosh, AITC Spokesperson
"In Nadia, CPI(M) miscreants shamelessly fired at an AITC candidate's husband in Narayanpur-1 Gram Panchayat, exposing the party's true colours. Crude bombs were also hurled at Hasina Sultana's husband and other AITC workers right before the polls began," tweets All India Trinamool Congress
Trigger Warning: Visuals can be disturbing for some viewers
"Shocking and tragic incidents send shockwaves through the voting community. Three of our party workers have been murdered in Rejinagar, Tufanganj and Khargram and two have been left wounded from gunshots in Domkol," tweets All India Trinamool Congress
A 52-year-old TMC worker, Sateshuddin Sheikh killed in Khargram of Murshidabad. His body has been brought to a hospital for postmortem.
A Congress worker, Phoolchand was killed during the nomination process for Panchayat election in Khargram and Governor CV Ananda Bose met his family here yesterday.
Residents of Nandigram Block 1 of Purba Medinipur district say that they are boycotting the election until Central forces are deployed at booth numbers 67 & 68 in Mahammadpur No. 2 area.
A voter, Govind says, "There is no Central force here. Booth capturing keeps happening here by TMC. They do bogus voting even in the name of the deceased. We won't allow voting here unless Central forces come here..."
People queue up to cast their votes in Dinhata.
Voters queue up at a polling station in Basanti of South 24 Parganas district amid rainfall as they await their turn to cast a vote.
On his way to a polling booth in Basudebpur of North 24 Parganas, Governor CV Ananda Bose stopped by a few CPI(M) candidates as they share their various issues with him. Governor stops and listens to them.
Polling booth at Baravita Primary School in Sitai, Coochbehar vandalised and ballot papers set on fire. Voting for Panchayat elections in West Bengal began at 7 am today.
Voters standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Murshidabad to cast their vote for West Bengal Panchayat Elections The counting of votes for the panchayat polls will take place on July 11.
Voting underway for 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections; visuals from a polling booth in Nandigram The counting of votes for the panchayat polls will take place on July 11.
Voting underway for 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections; visuals from a polling booth in Dinhata, Cooch Behar
Voting for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections begins
Voting on a total of 63,229 gram panchayat seats; 9,730 panchayat samiti seats; and 928 zilla parishad seats being held.
