West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Voting Begins With Violence; 3 Workers Killed, Another 2 Injured, Says All India Trinamool Congress

Residents of Nandigram Block 1 of Purba Medinipur district say that they are boycotting the election until Central forces are deployed at booth numbers 67 & 68 in Mahammadpur No. 2 area.

A voter, Govind says, "There is no Central force here. Booth capturing keeps happening here by TMC. They do bogus voting even in the name of the deceased. We won't allow voting here unless Central forces come here..."