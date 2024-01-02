West Bengal: Opposition Leaders Slam Alleged Rift Within TMC

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Twitter/ANI

Kolkata: With an alleged rift within Trinamool Congress (TMC) between the old timers and new timers, the opposition parties got a chance to slam back the ruling party of West Bengal.

Talking to the media, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the script of TMC is written by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Drama scripted by BJP: Chowdhury

"Whatever drama is being done, the script has been written by BJP. Nobody should be surprised I am saying from before that if TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee becomes the future projected CM candidate of BJP. After Enforcement Directorate (ED) quizzed Banerjee at the national capital, he suddenly changed and became anti Congress," said Chowdhury.

Both BJP and TMC are corrupt: Chowdhury

Taking further potshots and both BJP and TMC, Chowdhury termed both the parties as 'corrupt'. BJP MP Dilip Ghosh mentioned that soon TMC will be in 'fragments' and also that it is clear that TMC will 'break'.

Earlier on Monday, Kunal Ghosh slamming a section of party leaders said that not just TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, but TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee's fight is to strengthen the party.

Amid the speculation of the alleged rift between certain section of people in TMC, Abhishek Banerjee on Monday evening visited Mamata at her Kalighat's residence.

TMC minister Firhad Hakim however, said that Mamata Banerjee is the 'last word'.