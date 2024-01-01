West Bengal Foundation Day: Old-Timers Vs New-Timers Clash In Major Political Turmoil

TMC (left) BJP (right) | File pic

Kolkata: On the foundation day of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and amid rumors that party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee confining himself to only his Diamond Harbour constituency, party's spokesperson and general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Monday slammed few senior TMC leaders.

While hoisting party's flag on the Foundation Day, Senior TMC leader Subrata Buxi said that he is hopeful that Abhishek will not 'step back' but will fight alongside Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

All eyes on Abhishek Banerjee

"I am hopeful that Abhishek Banerjee will fight for TMC along with Mamata Banerjee and won't step back," said Buxi.

Slamming Buxi's comment, Kunal said that the word 'step back' should be refreshed. "I don't know what did Buxi mean by step back and it should be rephrased. Abhishek Banerjee is party's leader and will fight for the party," added Ghosh.

In another programme TMC, MP and senior leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay claimed that Bengal gets nationally discussed only because of 'ace' politician Mamata Banerjee.

"With blessings of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek has intensified his fight over the backlog funds at the national capital. Abhishek is equally a fighter and is fighting for the party," said Ghosh

Taking further potshots at party's few senior leader, the TMC spokesperson mentioned that they should take a dig at Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari more.

TMC slams LoP Suvendu Adhikari

"Suvendu is in CBI's FIR but some TMC senior leaders gives speeches but doesn't clearly call Suvendu thief even if it is needed. Suvendu criticized Mamata Banerjee but still few TMC senior leaders doesn't attack him all out. Some party leaders even failed to promote or campaign for Mamata didi at Nandigram. Mamata didi is a popular face and she won't do door to door campaign for election but those who were given charge of Nandigram Assembly constituency failed miserably. TMC came back to power with thumping 200 plus seats then what went wrong in Nandigram," claimed Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor and Minister Firhad Hakim while celebrating party's foundation day claimed that even if a section of people in TMC is 'corrupt' but that doesn't mean everyone is corrupt.

"I am serving people for over 25 years but no one can say that I have money from anyone. It is better to eat mother's flesh than to be corrupt," added Hakim.