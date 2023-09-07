West Bengal Foundation Day To Be Celebrated On Poila Baishakh (Bengali New Year's Day)

West Bengal Foundation Day To Be Celebrated On Poila Baishakh Or Bengali New Year's Day | ANI

Kolkata: A resolution was passed at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Thursday stating that the state's foundation day will be commemorated on Poila Baishakh or Bengali New Year's Day.

Supporting the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that several people have suggested the state's foundation day should be on Poila Baishakh for which it will be on that day.

"West Bengal's foundation day will be celebrated on the first day of the Bengali calendar. It is an auspicious day. The state anthem will be Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's Banglar Mati Banglar Jol. The days on which other states celebrate their foundation day have some historical events associated with it. But this is not the same in the case of Bengal," said Mamata.

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over West Bengal Day

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stating that West Bengal Day is on June 20, Mamata said that even if the Governor doesn't approve Poila Baishakh as West Bengal foundation day it will be commemorated on that day.

"Let me see who has more power. Common people or nominated Governor. On June 20, Bengal was divided. Those who didn't take part in the fight for Independence are talking about history," slammed the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the saffron camp was firm in commemorating the statehood day on June 20.

Letter to BJP to nationally declare West Bengal Foundation Day on June 20

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he would write a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to nationally declare West Bengal Foundation Day on June 20. "On June 20 it was decided that West Bengal will be a part of India. History says it. I will ask the Governor not to support the resolution," said Adhikari.

A delegation of BJP MLAs later visited Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum on why 'Paschim Banga Diwas' should be on June 20.

After meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose, Adhikari said that the Governor had said that President of India Droupadi Murmu had wished the people of Bengal on June 20 for which the day will not be changed.

"If Lok Sabha and Assembly elections take place together then the present state government will go before 2026. There is a history connected with June 20. The Governor had supported our demand. Let them (TMC) commemorate West Bengal foundation day whenever they want," further added Adhikari.

