International Mother Language Day: CM Mamata Banerjee launches online platform to connect Bengalis worldwide

Kolkata: On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched 'Apon Bangla' online platform to connect with Bengalis across the globe.

“This portal will help the Bengalis residing across the globe and also for the NRIs to connect their hearts and minds. They can also get information about what is happening in Bengal,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Addressing a programme in Kolkata, the CM urged the linguists and experts to add more words in Bengali so that the reach of the language increases.

“There are certain Bengali terminologies which are used by people who came from Bangladesh. Maybe those words are not used in this state. Language is like a flowing river and is a medium to communicate things. The word Ma and Mother is known by everyone but Amma is used by those who came from the neighboring country.

"Without hampering the basic spirit of the language, the experts should add more words to extend the reach,” further mentioned Mamata also adding that several non-Bengalis settled in Bengal also speak Bengali.

'Speak Bengali at home'

The West Bengal Chief Minister on International Mother Language Day, also urged the young generation to speak in Bengali at their home.

“I can understand to get a job and to be at par with international standards people studies English. But when they are home they can speak in Bengali with their parents and others. People of different religions, and languages live in Bengal, that is a matter of pride for us and Bengal represents unity in diversity,” added Mamata.