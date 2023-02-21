WB: GJM, Hamro Party call for 12 hours strike in Darjeeling, CM Mamata Banerjee warns of consequences

Representative image |

Kolkata: A day after a motion against division of Bengal was passed in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, several political parties in the hills including Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), Hamro Party called for a 12 hours strike on February 23.

Nine Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabha members including GJM and Hamro Party sat for hunger strike in Darjeeling from Tuesday.

Binoy Tamang of GJM said the hills want a permanent solution.

“Those who think they would like to stay in Bengal should not have to join the strike but those who think they cannot continue in Bengal should join the 12 hours strike on February 23. After the GTA election last year a resolution was passed that a dialogue between the central and state government will open for separate Gorkhaland but nothing has happened,” said Tamang.

Incidentally, class 10 board examination under West Bengal Secondary education is also scheduled to start from February 23.

Tamang, however, said that vehicles that would ferry the students and teachers for the board examinations will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned of 'dire consequences' if anyone tries to divide Bengal.

“Every political party has the right to protest but not at the cost of students’ examinations. Some politicians in the hills suddenly wake up from hibernation and want to disrupt the peace of the hills. But I won’t allow them to do so. It is my challenge. The TMC government doesn’t support strikes and if anyone forcibly wants to shut down the hills the state government will take strict action,” mentioned Mamata.

BJP North Bengal MLA Shankar Ghosh also didn’t support the strike.

