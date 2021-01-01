TMC Foundation Day: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extends gratitude to 'Maa-Mati-Manush', party workers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended her gratitude to the state's citizens and Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers, thanking them on the party's 'Foundation Day'. As Trinamool turns 23, party chief Mamata stands on a tumultuous crossroads, more so than ever, as West Bengal steers headway into assembly polls later this year, amid a deeply divisive discourse.

In two successive tweets posted on TMC Foundation Day, Mamata thanked everyone who have been at her side in this "immense struggle" and vowed to up the ante against the opposition ahead of the polls.

"As Trinamool turns 23 today, I look back at the journey we began on January 1st, 1998," Mamata wrote in the first tweet, "Our years have been of immense struggle, but throughout this time we have continued to achieve our objective of being committed to the cause of only the people."

She also expressed her confidence in the fact that "The Trinamool family" will continue to fight "in making Bengal better and stronger each day."

"On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my sincere gratitude to our Maa-Mati-Manush and all our workers who continue to fight with us in making Bengal better and stronger each day. The Trinamool family will carry on with this resolve for times to come!" she added, in the second tweet.