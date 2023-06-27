West Bengal: One Dead, Several Critical In Alleged Clash Between BJP-TMC In Cooch Behar

Kolkata: Amidst Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit in North Bengal, a TMC supporter was reportedly shot dead in Cooch Behar's Dinhata. Though Trinamool Congress (TMC) blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the killing, the Chief Minister alleged Bangladeshi 'miscreant' connection in the incident.

Addressing a public rally in Jalpaiguri, Mamata slammed BSF and said that "one person was killed in Cooch Behar after someone, allegedly from the Bangladesh border fired at them. Strict action will be taken for this incident."

“Many people in Cooch Behar have died due to indiscriminate firing by certain BSF personnel. I don’t say they are all bad but I only want them to work without any fear or favour. They should work independently. Modi is in power today but will not remain so forever. It is they who will protect our country and our borders. Instead of committing atrocities, they must work with the people, and not against them,” said Mamata.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several critical in firing

At the incident of firing in Cooch Behar apart from one death few others were also critically injured.

As West Bengal gears up for high-voltage rural polls, according to reports at least 11 people died from the day of filing of nomination for the polls.

Though TMC MLA of Dinhata Udayan Guha alleged that BJP is bringing ‘criminals from outside’, BJP termed the killing as ‘infighting of TMC’.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “The Chief Minister should now think of the fencing between the two countries as the place of occurrence is a bordering area.”