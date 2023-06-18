West Bengal: BJP Candidate’s Relative Hacked To Death In Cooch Behar Ahead Of Rural Polls

Over the past week, the nomination filing process for the three-tier rural polls in Kolkata has been marred by incidents of violence and arson. Adding to the grim situation, another life was claimed in Dinhata, Cooch Behar. Shambhu Das, the brother-in-law of a BJP candidate, was brutally hacked to death by unidentified miscreants on Saturday night.

While the father of the deceased claimed that Shambhu had received threats due to his sister-in-law's participation in the saffron party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the killing was linked to a personal dispute involving a woman. Udayan Guha, a TMC minister, stated that Shambhu had no connection with politics and criticized the BJP for politicising the incident.

Union Minister Nisith Pramanik, during his visit to the victim's house, criticised the ruling party and emphasized that panchayat elections cannot be conducted without the presence of central forces. He expressed dissatisfaction with the police's inability to provide security to a central minister and accused them of acting under the influence of the TMC.

State govt employees demand Central Forces

The joint forum of state government employees, who have been protesting for an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), announced their intention to move the Supreme Court to demand the deployment of central forces for their security during the elections. They also expressed their readiness to hold protests in front of the State Election Commission (SEC) office if necessary.

Governor's Response

In response to the escalating violence and numerous representations received from citizens regarding criminal intimidation ahead of the polls, Raj Bhavan issued a press statement announcing the opening of a help room. The Peace Room, situated in Raj Bhavan, will address public grievances and refer the issues to the government and State Election Commissioner for appropriate action.

Escalating violence calls for increased security measures

The recent violence and loss of life during the rural poll nomination filing highlight the urgent need for enhanced security measures. The demand for central forces from various quarters, including a central minister and state government employees, underlines the concern for ensuring a safe and fair electoral process. The situation remains tense, and immediate actions need to be taken to curb violence and restore peace in the region.