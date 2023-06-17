West Bengal: SEC Moves SC Over HC's Order To Deploy Central Forces Troops During Rural Polls In State

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday reportedly moved the Supreme Court challenging Calcutta High Court’s order for deploying central forces during the rural polls scheduled on July 8.

According to sources, e-filing was done on Saturday. Considering the incidents of sporadic violence across the state over filing of nomination for panchayat election, the High Court on Thursday had given 48 hours to SEC for requisition of central forces for the entire state.

Governor visits violence affected area

After Bhangor in South 24 parganas, the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday visited Canning where vehicles were torched and incidents of alleged bombing happened during the nomination. After talking to the affected candidates who allegedly could not file their nomination, Bose told the media, “The victims narrated the tales of war. Such things won’t be accepted.”

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar met the Governor and while addressing the media claimed that SEC is a ‘puppet’ and also that the Governor after visiting Bhangor got the ‘actual picture’ of the violence across the state.

TMC's to campaign at grassroot level

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee chaired a meeting with her party leaders at her residence in Kalighat in south Kolkata to discuss effective ways to conduct the Panchayat Elections in a smooth manner. Talking to the media, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that from next week the ruling party will start campaigning at every market, tea stalls.

“Those who had filed nomination as an individual candidate, if they don’t withdraw them then they will be never taken back in TMC,” said Kalyan. According to TMC sources, at least 50 TMC leaders will start the campaigning and the campaign will also see several celebrities.

Fresh violence reported

Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy was allegedly attacked with arrows in Cooch Behar.

“The way I was attacked with arrows is shameful. Incidents of bombing also took place. Despite imposition of Section 144 the police are allowing TMC people to enter BDO office for scrutiny of nominations and BJP is not allowed. With videography and in presence of central force the scrutiny should be done again,” said Pramanik.

In Malda a TMC leader was allegedly killed by Congress. According to TMC MLA Shabina Yasmin the Congress is behind the death of TMC leader.

