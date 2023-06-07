West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Conspiracy in Triple Train Mishap

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, pointed fingers at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and alleged their involvement in the triple train mishap at Bahanaga station near Balasore in Odisha, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 288 lives and numerous injuries.

Adhikari claimed, "Even though this incident occurred in another state, why is the TMC panicking? Are they afraid of a CBI probe? The train mishap is a conspiracy orchestrated by the TMC."

Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI investigation into the leaked audio clip

In further criticism of the ruling TMC, the West Bengal Leader of Opposition demanded a CBI investigation into the leaked audio clip of a conversation between two railway officials, which was made public by a TMC spokesperson.

"The recording of the conversation between two railway officials should be included in the CBI investigation. If it is not, I will approach the court. How did TMC obtain the recording?" questioned Adhikari.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been raising concerns about the alleged suppression of the death toll, has been vocal from the beginning, urging for the truth to be revealed.

Responding to Adhikari's claim of TMC's involvement, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed it, stating that Adhikari has "lost his stability and become mentally depressed."

Ghosh stated, "The Leader of Opposition has also questioned a tweet of mine in which I shared an audio clip of two railway officers speaking. Despite clearly mentioning that the authenticity of the audio clip was unverified, he claims that the Trinamool Congress was behind the Coromandel Express accident. This is an absurd statement coming from a leader who has lost his sanity. Even senior BJP leaders have refrained from baseless arguments, yet the Leader of Opposition continues to make meaningless statements."

