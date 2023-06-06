Odisha Train Tragedy: Paytm To Match Every Online Contribution Rupee to Rupee

With more than 275 dead and over a thousand injured, the Odisha triple train crash has brought people from different quarters together in grief and solidarity. Everyone from cricketers and influencers to corporates have stepped forward to fund the relief work being carried out by NGOs and disaster response teams.

In a bid to boost donations from common Indians via online channels, Paytm's CEO and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has announced that the startup will match every contribution rupee to rupee.

Contribute to Odisha Train tragedy victims through Paytm.

We will match all your contributions ₹ to ₹.

Thanks for your contributions 🙏🏼

https://t.co/QTQM1LhS4H — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 5, 2023

The fintech entrepreneur made the announcement with a tweet and also shared the link to a donation page for the victims of the tragedy in Odisha.

Read Also Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI Commences Investigation Into Accident That Killed 275

How will funds reach those in need?

Money collected through the initiative will be deposited in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and receipts will be provided through the order and booking section on the Paytm app.

Apart from Paytm, Reliance Foundation led by Nita Ambani and the Adani Group also announced relief measures including free medical care, jobs for the relatives of the deceased and educational expenses for their children.

As thousands of common people queued up to donate blood for those injured in the accident, BJP's Varun Gandhi also urged MPs to contribute a part of their salary towards relief.