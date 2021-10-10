West Bengal: North Kolkata Durga Puja pandal bags most awards for theme

Kolkata: Jagat Mukherjee Park Puja in North Kolkata had bagged several awards after their theme was made on ‘Unity’.

Paying Tribute to noted poet Sankha Ghosh Jagat Mukherjee Park’s theme is ‘Aye Aro Bedhe Bedhe Thaki’ (Come lets us stay tied together).

Notably, most of the big awards are given to this puja, their theme at this hour of ongoing crisis that the world is facing.

Puja joint secretary Dwaipayan Roy said that during the pandemic people have separated and are locked at home so this year through their puja theme they wanted to bring back the ‘closeness’ amongst people.

“Pandemic, deaths, cries of people are heard across the country. So this year we wanted all the loved ones to be together through this theme and we also paid homage to poet Sankha Ghosh whom we lost this year due to covid,” said Roy.

Puja revelers who had visited the pandal so far have given a mixed reaction as on one side they are happy and on the other side they are sad that the pandemic is still taking away lives of several people.

“Though we are merrymaking but still a section even if they want can’t stay tied up with their loved one as they have lost their loved ones in pandemic or they had to leave for other states in reach of livelihood,” claimed Ajit Mitra a local resident.

Meanwhile, in another big banner Durga Puja organised by West Bengal Minister of Fire and Emergency services Sujit Bose had to stop laser lights from his pandal ‘Burj Khalifa’ at Sreebhumi Sporting club after West Bengal Chief Minister indirectly had expressed her ‘displeasure’ of such a tall pandal and laser light within close proximity of the airport.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:45 PM IST