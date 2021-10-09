COVID-19: West Bengal govt announces few more relaxations, allows opening of restaurants, bars and hotels as per normal operational hours

Kolkata: In keeping with the ongoing festivity, the West Bengal government has declared a few more relaxations and have allowed opening of restaurants, bars and hotels as per normal operational hours.

Earlier due to the festivity the Trinamool Congress government had lifted the night curfew from October 10-20.

The health department is already worrying about the third wave as the number of covid positive cases are already increasing in West Bengal.

A sneak peek into the West Bengal figures for the last three days shows that on October 9, new cases were 784 and active COVID-19 cases were 7,625. On October 8, the new cases were 771 and active COVID-19 cases, 7,593 and on October 7, the new cases were 786 and active COVID-19 cases, 7,591. The graph clearly shows a small rise in active cases.

Dr Sajal Biswas of Doctors’ Organisation of West Bengal says that the active cases are sure to rise.

“The rule of allowing doubly jabbed people for sindoor khela and pushpanjali is totally unscientific. Even after two doses, people are getting affected. Mask and social distancing are the only two ways to avoid the spread of viruses. Vaccines can only control the severity of the disease. Durga Pujas should have been totally stopped during the pandemic. The third wave is sure to hit us, if we are not careful.”

It is pertinent to mention that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after inaugurating each and every pandals the only thing she insisted on is to maintain covid protocols while pandal hopping, but to everyone’s surprise the pandemic protocols seemed to have gone for a toss while pandal hopping.

Large gatherings without masks seemed to be the order of Saturday in Kolkata in both North and South Kolkata.

When asked a section of people refused to wear masks and had several alibis to sustain their claims.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Health department had issued an advisory urging people not to take part in any gatherings including Sindur Khela and other processions.

“The sick people including aged people, children and pregnant women should strictly remain indoors to avoid complications. No one should venture outside without a mask and no one should remain in a place for long and should maintain distance,” read the state government’s health advisory.

Though several puja committees claimed that they had organised their puja abiding to the protocols as instructed by the Calcutta High Court and state government, in many cases the organisers even failed to manage the crowds or convince the revelers to wear masks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 10:31 PM IST