West Bengal: Newly appointed PAC Chairman Mukul Roy skips first meeting, Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC leader's move

Kolkata: Amidst controversy over the chairman’s post of PAC in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the newly appointed Public Accounts Committee Chairman Mukul Roy remained absent at the first meeting of the committee.

According to Assembly sources, Mukul had mailed Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay that due to some personal work he is stuck in the national capital for which he can’t attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari said that he doesn’t have hope from the system and is also planning to move the court in August.

“In previous instances we have seen that 33 hearings happened in a similar case and by the time a solution was met another election knocked the door. We don’t have faith in the system and we will move the court in August over the disqualification of Mukul Roy’s MLA post,” said Suvendu.