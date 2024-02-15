West Bengal: National Scheduled Caste Commissioner Arun Haldar Visits Sandeshkhali

Arun Halder | ANI

Kolkata: National Scheduled Caste Commissioner Arun Haldar on Thursday met some of the alleged victims of Sandeshkhali.

Talking to the media, Haldar said that he will meet President Droupadi Murmu over this issue on Friday.

“The President Has given time on Friday and we will go to meet her. It is a very shameful thing. We will send a letter to the DGP and both sides will be called for a hearing at the national capital,” said Haldar.

Slamming the state government, Haldar claimed that the state government "did not" cooperate with them.

“The state police didn’t cooperate the way it should have been. The government didn’t want us to come to Sandeshkhali as they knew that the real picture would be out. We had to search the village and the houses of victims on our own as police didn’t cooperate. We spoke to four to five women and all complained of sexual harassment. They (women) were also not in the position to talk as they were crying,” further added Halder.

Meanwhile, the state committee comprising women police were also seen talking with women to ascertain the ‘real’ situation.