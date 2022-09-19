West Bengal: Motion against central agency activities passed in assembly; Mamata says 'don't believe PM behind misuse of CBI, ED'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: A resolution was passed against the alleged ‘excesses’ of the central agencies probe in the Bengal Assembly on Monday with 189 MLAs voting in favor of the motion and 64 voting against the same.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while speaking in the House reportedly blamed a section of BJP leaders for the alleged ‘excesses’ of the central agencies probe and also mentioned that she doesn’t believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged ‘excesses’.

“CBI comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Prime Minister I believe is not behind the excesses in the central agencies probe. A section of BJP leaders is doing this to serve their own purposes,” Mamata said.

Slamming the central government, the Chief Minister alleged that the present union government is behaving in a ‘dictatorial way’.

“The resolution is not against anyone in particular but the partial probe of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). If something happens in TMC, CBI reaches their houses but those who are in the saffron camp nothing happens to them,” further mentioned Mamata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also urged the Prime Minister to ‘see’ that the functioning of the central government and the party doesn’t get ‘mixed’.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that such a resolution is against the regulations of the Assembly.

“It was an open ballot vote, had it been a secret ballot vote then there would have been cross-voting. However, this resolution will not have any impact on the probe being conducted by the central agencies. The way Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made personal attacks on me (LoP) also never happened in the House before,” said Adhikari.

State BJP president and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said that to ‘save’ the alleged thieves in TMC such a resolution has been passed in the Assembly.

However, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh mentioned that such a resolution was ‘necessary’.

Meanwhile, Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay had asked both the ruling party and the opposition 'not' to agitate inside the Assembly with placards and posters.

