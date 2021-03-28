West Bengal: Mithun Chakraborty leads 3 roadshows in a day, campaigns for BJP candidates

Kolkata: Sunday turned out to be the best day for several people of Chandrakona. Keshpur and Debra areas as their favourite actor Mithun Chakraborty held three roadshows in the Jungle Mahal areas to campaign for the BJP candidates.

Addressing the gathering the actor-turned-politician was also heard giving dialogues of his films.

Addressing a public rally the actor-turned-politician was heard saying that despite several attempts in Mumbai no one had shown interest in setting up industry in West Bengal hinting towards the alleged ‘cut money’ of the ruling Trinamool Congress.