West Bengal: Mithun Chakraborty leads 3 roadshows in a day, campaigns for BJP candidates

Kolkata: Sunday turned out to be the best day for several people of Chandrakona. Keshpur and Debra areas as their favourite actor Mithun Chakraborty held three roadshows in the Jungle Mahal areas to campaign for the BJP candidates.
Addressing the gathering the actor-turned-politician was also heard giving dialogues of his films.
Addressing a public rally the actor-turned-politician was heard saying that despite several attempts in Mumbai no one had shown interest in setting up industry in West Bengal hinting towards the alleged ‘cut money’ of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
Assuring industrialization and job opportunity in West Bengal by the BJP government, Mithun said that if voted to power only the saffron camp can build a better Bengal.
“Parivartan is coming and the voter turnout in the first phase has given a clear indication towards the same,” claimed the ace actor.
Notably till 5 pm at the first phase of polling on March 27, the voting percentage was over 80.
It can be recalled that after defecting to the saffron camp on March 7 from a public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground the actor said though he will not contest the polls but will campaign for the candidates so that ‘Sonar Bangla’ can be made by the saffron camp.
