West Bengal Assembly election 2021: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan loses cool during poll campaign

Kolkata: At a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress is trying to mark their victory at the Assembly polls, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan while campaigning for their Ashoknagar candidate Narayan Goswami lost her cool after a TMC worker requested her to stay in the rally for some more time.

A video went viral where the actor was heard saying that she is doing a rally for one hour which she won’t be doing even for the Chief Minister.

“Ek ghonta dhore rally korchi, Mukkhomontrir jonno korbo na. Thatta korcho (I have been doing a rally for one hour which I won’t be doing even for the Chief Minister. Are you kidding?,” said angry TMC MP to her partymen while stepping down from the open roof jeep in between the rally.

According to the TMC sources, the incident took place on Saturday.

“Ahead of this incident Nusrat felt a jerk at her hips as the driver jammed the car over a bumper. Since she was in pain she got angry after the request. Following her pain, she didn’t go out for a campaign on Sunday and is taking rest,” claimed the sources.

It can be recalled that another TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty during the poll campaign in the parliamentary election in 2019 had slammed the audience from the stage over a request.

Meanwhile, several candidates from both BJP and TMC including the celebrities were seen playing Holi during their poll campaigns.