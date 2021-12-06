e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:39 PM IST

West Bengal: Man jumps into river during video call

PTI
A 29-year-old man jumped into a river from a bridge during a video call in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the Raninagar BSF Camp area in Jalpaiguri town around Sunday midnight, they said.

Dhiraj Prajapati, who jumped into the Tista river, is yet to be traced. He took the sudden step after a heated exchange with his girlfriend, his neighbour claimed.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

