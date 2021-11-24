e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:37 PM IST

Watch Video: Man jumps inside lion enclosure at zoo in Hyderabad, handed over to cops

The video of a man allegedly jumping into the lion's moat area at Hyderabad zoo and fortunately being rescued by staff has made way to netizens click the share button to trend the narrow escape.
FPJ Web Desk
A 31-year-old man allegedly jumped into the restricted zone of the African Lion moat area at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. But, he was rescued soon by the zoo staff who ran to help hearing the shouts and screams of the man, as seen in the video.

The incident was caught on camera by either a visitor or an official in the premises. The video shows the man crouched on a rock, peering down at the lion staring up at him. People witnessing the incident have screamed out of fright, calling help and asking the man in the lion's way to be careful.

"Lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad which is an absolutely prohibited area. The man was rescued and caught by the zoo staff and handed over to the Bahadurpura Police station," Zoo authorities said in a statement, reported India today.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:37 PM IST
