'Super proud of you': Netizens laud Priyanka Chopra after she shares poster of 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently shared her first look from her most-awaited Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Excited fans were quick to react to the poster as they finally got to see PeeCee's avatar in the film.

The film, starring Keanu Reeves is directed by Lana Wachowski. It also features, Neo Carrie-Ann Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Sharing the poster on social media, Priyanka wrote, "And she’s here."

Although, details of her role have not been revealed yet, the film is set to release on December 22, 2021.

Take a look at the poster here:

Few days ago, when the makers had officially launched their poster online, movie buffs were baffled to see the female star Priyanka PeeCee missing in it.

However, when she herself posted her first look on her social media, fans were overwhelmed and super excited to see her.

Here's hows netizens reacted to the poster:

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh! And NOW I want to see this. Just because of my girl crush.#Priyanka #Matrix https://t.co/SmV9qvyZuf — Ariel Smith (@I_AmRIEL) November 22, 2021

I will never stop talking about this, this is so freaking HUGE, Priyanka’s name is associated with the Matrix franchise is such a feat.



She didn’t come to play when she said “Global Domination”



Super Proud of you @priyankachopra 👏🏼 #Matrix #TheMatrixResurrections https://t.co/pC0rac9e6h — 𝙍𝙖𝙠𝙨 ⚡️ (@gandhirks) November 23, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:45 PM IST