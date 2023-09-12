West Bengal: Mamata 'Unhappy' With Chandrababu Naidu's Arrest, Slams Vindictive Politics

West Bengal: Mamata 'Unhappy' With Chandrababu Naidu's Arrest | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she is not happy with the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Without naming any political party, Mamata said that no one should be 'vindictive'.

CM Mamata shares her views on the matter

"In democracy some ideologies may not match within the political parties but that doesnt mean one has to be vindictive. Today one party is in power, tomorrow some other parties may come and then it can be a boomerang. I have so many information about 34 years of Left Front rule but I didnt do anything to CPI(M) Chief Minister or any other ministers. They should talk, investigate first," said Mamata.

Drawing parallel with the summon sent by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on the day of opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. meeting, Mamata said it to be a political vendetta.

Politicall vendetta, says Mamata

"They will not let the youth to work. It is a complete political vendetta. Abhishek had to move lower and higher courts several times to seek justice. They have no evidence against Abhishek but is harassing. The young generation will fight back, further added Mamata.

Incidentally, on Tuesday Mamata Banerjee will leave for Spain and Dubai to seek investment for BGBS scheduled in November.

" I am going abroad after five years. We had several invitation but we didnt het permission," further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.