West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Increases Grant To Durga Puja Committees To ₹70,000

Representative Image | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, after holding a meeting with Durga Puja committees announced an increase of ₹70,000 grant to puja committees in the state.

Addressing the media, Mamata said that the puja committees will have to pay only 1/4 th of the total electricity consumed during Durga Puja.

"Durga Puja is a grand affair and business worth several crores is done during this period. All should celebrate it elaborately as people from foreign shores also visit West Bengal during Durga Puja," said Mamata.

Mamata also asked concerned departments to take care of public security and emergencies during the festivity. Incidentally, on Monday Mamata had announced an increment of ₹500 in the grant given to the Imams, Muezzins and Purohit.

"Some people have criticized the move of increasing the grants for Imams and Purohit but the fact is they help in several social affairs," further added Mamata.

Suvendu slams Mamata

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the Chief Minister should stay out of Durga Puja. "For our Chief Minister it is a cultural activity but for me it is a tradition. It denotes victory of evil by good. She should also not inaugurate Durga idol during Pitrupaksh as it is inauspicious. It should be done after Mahalaya," said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Durga Carnival (the annual immersion of idol's making processions) will be held on October 27.

