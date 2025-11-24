 VIDEO: Agra Man Walks 3 Km To Hospital With Ice-Breaker Stuck In His Head After Bike-Borne Assailants Stab Him
However, the victim walked around three kms to the hospital with the ice-breaker stuck deep in his head. A video of the victim walking to the hospital surfaced on social media and the video is being widely shared.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Agra Man Walks 3 Km To Hospital With Ice-Breaker Stuck In His Head After Bike-Borne Assailants Stab Him | X

Agra, November 24: A shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, where two men on a bike attacked an e-rickshaw company employee and stabbed him in the head with an ice-breaking tool. The attackers fled immediately after the incident. However, the victim walked around three kms to the hospital with the ice-breaker stuck deep in his head. A video of the victim walking to the hospital surfaced on social media and the video is being widely shared.

Despite the deep injury, the victim managed to walk nearly three kilometres to the SN Medical College emergency ward, where doctors performed surgery and removed the tool lodged in his head. His condition is now stable and out of danger.

Warning: Disturbing Video

Attack Near Abul Ullah Dargah Cut

The incident happened around 9:15 PM on Friday. Sachin Sharma, a resident of New Adarsh Nagar in Kamla Nagar and an employee of an e-vehicle company, was returning home on his e-scooter when the incident occurred.

According to Sachin, when he reached near the Abul Ullah Dargah cut, two young men on a motorcycle came close to him. The bike rider was wearing a helmet. Without any warning, the attackers stabbed him in the head with a sharp ice-breaking tool, allegedly with the intention to kill him.

Victim Walked 3 km for Help

Badly injured and bleeding, Sachin somehow managed to stay conscious. He rode and walked nearly three kilometres to the SN Medical College emergency department to save his life.

Doctors immediately took him for surgery and successfully removed the tool from his skull. Hospital authorities said that his condition is now stable and he is out of danger.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have been informed about the incident and an investigation is underway. Officers are examining CCTV footage from the area and trying to identify the attackers. The motive behind the assault is still unclear and the possibility of a targetted attack has not been ruled out.

Police officials said they will soon record Sachin’s detailed statement once he is fully stable.

