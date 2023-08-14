 West Bengal: Are We Really Politically Independent Under BJP Rule? CM Mamata Questions
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee | PTI Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a pre-independence Day program on Monday, questioned whether we truly possess political independence under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

"We don't retain much political independence now. Pegasus has stripped it away. Elected state governments are not allowed to function. Recently, a bill was introduced to replace the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with a cabinet Minister in a committee. This was done to potentially manipulate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). They lack trust in the CJI," said Mamata.

I.N.D.I.A. will emerge victorious: Mamata

Taking additional jabs at the saffron camp, Mamata stated that the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. will emerge victorious in the next Lok Sabha election.

"This might be Hon'ble Modi's last speech on August 15. They have only six months left in their tenure. Team I.N.D.I.A. is entering the field. Multiple teams were deployed to Bengal, but how many were sent to UP or Rajasthan? I have two questions: Is Kashmir independent? Is Manipur independent? The Prime Minister talks about the panchayat election in Bengal, but has he become a panchayat leader now? The BJP harbors resentment towards Bengal.

'No one will go hungry in Bengal'

I hold the authority to ensure that no one remains hungry in Bengal. I am equally indignant towards them, so I reject their proposals. Similar to NRC, I will not accept the Uniform Civil Code. Although they have ceased providing funds for the 100 days work scheme, our state government ensured 28 days of work for job card holders," the Chief Minister added.

"They (BJP) cannot equate I.N.D.I.A. with Pakistan or China, so they introduced a new narrative – Quit India – which is a historic movement initiated by Mahatma Gandhi," Mamata further elaborated.

