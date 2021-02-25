West Bengal makes negative COVID-19 report mandatory for travellers from 4 states: All you need to know

Kolkata: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in several states, the West Bengal government on Wednesday made it mandatory for passengers arriving on flights from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana to produce a negative RT-PCR test report.

According to a notification issued by the health department, passengers should undergo the RT-PCR test within 72 hours of the flight departure.

"In view of the increasing trend of COVID cases in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana, and in continuation of order issued last August, this is to inform you that the state government has decided that from February 27 noon, all passengers coming to the state from the four states must mandatorily carry a COVID negative RT-PCR report," it said.

Necessary instructions to all the airlines would be issued in this connection, it added.