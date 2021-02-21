COVID-19: Centre asks states to increase RT-PCR tests, surveillance

In view of resurgence of Covid infections in as many as six Indian states, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday has advised all the states and union territories to improve RT-PCR testing while putting refocus on surveillance and containment measures as well.

The states and UTs have been advised to work on five major areas:

* Improve the overall testing numbers by focusing on increasing the proportion of RT-PCR tests

* All negative Rapid Antigen Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test and no such negative persons are to be missed

* Refocus on strict and comprehensive surveillance as well as stringent containment in selected districts

* Regular monitoring of the mutant strains through testing followed by Genome Sequencing, as well as monitoring of the emerging cluster of cases

* Focusing on clinical management in districts reporting higher deaths

India has been witnessing a rise in the active caseload over the past few days which pegged at 1,45,634 on Sunday consisting of 1.32 per cent of the total positive cases. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that more than 74 per cent of the active cases are in Kerala and Maharashtra while it is on rise in four more states and UT. "Of late it is seen that there has been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also. Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases," it said.