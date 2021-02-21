Over 74% of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, says Centre as daily caseload surges

New Delhi: As the number of daily COVID-19 cases surge, the Centre on Sunday said that more than 74% of the active cases are in Kerala and Maharashtra.

There has been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, adding that Punjab and J&K too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases.

Centre has advised these states to work on improving overall testing by focusing on increasing proportion of RT-PCR tests, all negative Rapid Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test and refocus on strict and comprehensive surveillance among others, the central ministry said.

Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases. This takes the total tally to 1,09,91,651 while the death toll increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities.

The country had registered 18,855 infections in a day on January 29.

There are 1,45,634 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data shared by the government showed.

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that there has been rise in daily cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country today.

