West Bengal: 'Main Hoon Na' says Mayor Firhad Hakim over Kolkata Municipal Corporation pension issue

Kolkata: A day after a notice was floated that Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) cannot give pension due to lack of funds, KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim on Friday stated ‘Main Hoon Na’ over pension issue.

Addressing the media in front of Town Hall, Hakim said that the notice floated in the pension department of KMC was fake.

“Pension and salary of the councilors will be paid with the running revenue earned by the KMC. Contractual payments will be deferred due to lack of funds. Soon things will become normal Main Hoon Na,” said Hakim.

Hakim also claimed that in the internal meeting of KMC it has been decided that a road of Kolkata will be named after veteran politician Subrata Mukherjee.

It is pertinent to mention that no sooner did the notice was floated in the pension room, the BJP cried foul against the TMC government for allegedly ‘harassing’ people.

Earlier this day during an internal meeting of KMC in Town Hall, BJP councilor Sajal Ghosh was seen wearing a jacket written ‘No pension, No KMC’.

“I would request Hakim to cut the salary of the councilors but would request him to pay the pensions regularly. Old people who run their families through only pension will find it difficult otherwise,” said Ghosh.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, “The TMC government has stopped DA now they are stopping pensions. Soon they will stop Lakshmir Bhandar and other schemes as this government is completely bankrupt.”

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:23 PM IST