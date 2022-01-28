West Bengal: CBI sends notice to TMC district president Anubrata Mandal, floats prize for bringing suspected culprits involved in post-poll violence

Kolkata: CBI sends notice to TMC district president Anubrata Mandal over post poll violence.

According to CBI sources, one Gaurav Sarkar of Illambazar was killed during post poll violence for which they want to quiz heavyweight TMC leader Anubrata Mandal.

“Those who are quizzed regarding this case, everyone spoke about Mandal’s alleged involvement in this killing. If he doesn’t turn up we will again send him a second notice,” said the CBI sources.

Meanwhile, for the first time CBI had floated an advertisement with prize money for those who can bring the suspected killers of BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar on May 2.

“A list of five people has been floated who are suspected killers of Abhijit. They have been absconding since the CBI started the probe. Anyone who can identify them and bring them to the CBI will be awarded 50 thousand rupees,” mentioned the CBI sources.

Confirming the same CBI official, Akhilesh Singh said that if any information about the ‘five fugitives’, the name of the informant will be kept secret and the cash award will be given immediately.

“The accused in the Abhijit Sarkar murder case include Amit Das alias Keto, Tumpa Das alias Kali, Arup Das alias Bapi, Sanjay Bari, and Papia Barik. 50000 cash rupees is kept against each suspect,” mentioned Singh.

It is pertinent to mention that though the Calcutta High Court had issued arrest warrants of the suspected killers on November 17 last year but the CBI could make any arrest regarding this case so far.

It can be recalled that according to Sarkar’s elder brother Biswajit Sarkar his younger brother was called by the TMC supporters soon after results of the Assembly election was announced and his head was smashed.

