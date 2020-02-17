West Bengal Madhyamik examination: 56.7% of candidates are girls, highest in recent years

Over 56 per cent of the 10.15 lakh students appearing this year for the class 10 state board examinations in West Bengal are girls, the highest in recent times, officials said on Monday.

The Madhyamik examinations, which will begin on Tuesday and continue till February 27, will be held in 2,839 centres, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said at a press meet.

He said 10,15,888 candidates will appear for the Madhyamik examinations this year and of them, 5,76,009 are girls, which is 56.70 per cent.

"The number of female students taking the examination has been on the rise for the past few years. This year's 56.70 per cent is highest in recent times," Ganguly later told PTI.