West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes letter to defected BJP MLAs regarding anti-defection law process

Kolkata: The number of BJP MLAs now comes down to 72 in West Bengal after another BJP MLA Biswajit Das rejoined the ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday.

On joining the TMC, Bagdah BJP MLA Biswajit said that he could not work in BJP for which he had defected back to the TMC.

“Infighting is increasing in BJP. The atmosphere for working for the people is not there in the saffron camp. Mamata Banerjee has emerged as a national figure and there is no alternative of her and now joining TMC I can work for people,” claimed BJP Bagdah MLA.

Notably, two BJP leaders Manotosh Nath and Subrata Pal also defected back to TMC on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to the defected BJP MLAs regarding anti-defection laws and have asked them to reply back within a week of receiving the letter.

It can be recalled that two BJP MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik also contested in the Assembly polls and after winning the seats from Ranaghat and Dinahata respectively had to vacate the seats for bypoll to retain their MP posts.

With the exit of these two MPs the total number of BJP MLAs came down to 75 and following BJP Krishnanagar (North) Mukul Roy’s rejoining TMC the number came down further and with Bishnupur MLA Tanmay Ghosh’s defection on Monday and Biswajit Das’ rejoining TMC on Tuesday made the total number to 72.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee while making Biswajit rejoin the ruling party said that the BJP in West Bengal will fall like ‘pack of cards’.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that here out of pressure few people are defecting back to the TMC.

“One or two leaders are still there who are maintaining distance from BJP and out of life threats they are defecting to TMC. We will soon move the court demanding resignation for those who had left the party,” said Ghosh hinting towards few more defection.

According to poll analyst Udayan Bandhopadhyay that with more defections the BJP is gradually becoming weak in the state.

“After TMC broke from Congress Congress became weak in West Bengal and the same is happening in BJP now. The saffron camp should increase their base support to stop the exodus,” said Udayan.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 08:57 PM IST