West Bengal: Noted Bengali author Buddhadeb Guha passes away aged 85

Kolkata: Celebrated Bengali author Buddhadeb Guha passed away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoles the family.

Guha (85) died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night. According to hospital sources, Guha died after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was being treated for post-Covid complications.

Some of Guha’s most noted works include his debut novel Jangalmahal, Koeler Kachhe, Madhukari , Ektu Usnotar Jonyo and Choroibeti. Most of his novels hovered around the nature and forests of eastern India.

He also penned the Riju Da series, based on a fictional adventure enthusiast and conservationist Riju Bose.

Prime Minister narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Shri Buddhadeb Guha’s writings were multifaceted and displayed great sensitivity to the environment. His works were enjoyed across generations, particularly among youngsters. His passing away is a big loss to the literary world. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Deeply pained by the demise of Buddhadeb Guha, one of the most celebrated authors of Bengal.He leaves behind a huge void in Bengali literature. My sincere condolences to his family and fans.”

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 08:54 PM IST