'She Needs Anger Management Classes': Agra Teacher, Principal Get Into Catfight; Video Goes Viral

A video is making rounds on social media showing two women engaging in physical altercation. Video show other individuals intervene in an attempt to pacify the situation. According to reports, this incident took place in a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

The video shows a physical altercation between a teacher and principal.

As per reports, a teacher and principal got into a heated argument over the teacher's tardiness. The argument soon turned physical, with a fellow teacher recording the altercation on video. The video has since gone viral on social media, and the principal has filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

A Principal in Agra beat up a teacher this bad just because she came late to the school. Just look at her facial expressions. She's a PRINCIPAL 😭 @agrapolice pic.twitter.com/db8sKvnNvs — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 3, 2024

According to Aaj Tak's report, the matter pertains to the former secondary school located in Singana of Achhnera block of Agra. Gunja Choudhary, the teacher teaching here, is accused of reaching school late. After which a debate started between the two on this issue. The teacher said to the principal that you also come late, what if I am late today?

In the video, the principal was seen hitting the teacher and even her clothes got torn in the scuffle. When the teacher protested, the principal's driver also jumped into the fight. He also had a scuffle with the teacher.

When the video of the fight went viral on social media, people reacted in different ways. On seeing the video, one user said, "Are they still to be called as teachers? One can imagine what kids can learn from such faculty." "She did this with the teacher, imagine what she would have done with kids," said another user.

"She (Principal) definitely needs anger management classes," wrote a third user.

Principal files complaint against teacher

The video of the case went viral on social media and officials swung into action. Basic Education Officer Jitendra Gond said that he has taken cognisance of the viral video. Information about the matter has been sought from BEO Achhnera. Both the teachers will be punished. On the other hand, the principal has lodged a complaint regarding the matter at Sikandra police station in Agra.

