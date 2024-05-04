Bengaluru Weather Update May 4: Yet Another Dry & Hot Day Ahead; Maximum Temperature To Go Up To 37°C

Bengaluru Weather Update April 30: City To Turns Into Furnace As Maximum Temperature To Touch 38°C | Representational Photo

Bengaluru: Seems like a long way to go before getting another respite from the scorching hear that the residents of Bengaluru are some how battling on a daily basis since April. May started on a similar note but brought in a breather on May 2. May 3 reinstated the heat wave, and Indian Meteorological Department expects no relief for a while now. Bengaluru is expected to record a maximum temperature of 37°C and a minimum temperature of 20-23°C on May 4. Clear sky, dry weather and heat will be the common features on Saturday.

IMD weather forecast forBengaluru on May 4 | IMD

Karnataka Weather prediction for May 4

According to Indian Meteorological Department rainfall occurred at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka on May 3. Dry weather prevailed over Coastal Karnataka & North Interior Karnataka. Kalaburgi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.6°C in the plains of the State.

Karnataka sectionwise Weather prediction for May 4 | IMD

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballary, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumkur, Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru districts.

Kalaburagi and Raichur are expected to record maximum temperature among all the districts of Karnataka on May 4. Thunderstorm with rain likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka on 3rd , 6 th and 7th May 2024.

Heat wave warnings | IMG

Stay indoors and drink plenty of water

It is advisable to stay indoors if possible, drink plenty of water even if not thirsty, use an umbrella when stepping out, consume ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated. Routine of vulnerable individuals like patients,with chronic ailments, infants and children, and elderly people must be monitored to avoid dehydration, heat strokes or any other illness caused due to extreme heat.